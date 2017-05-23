10 Ghanaian players that won titles with their various clubs in 2016/17

Ghanaian players were not left out in celebrations, as some of them picked up winners medals with their teams in some of the just ended season in Europe.

GHANAsoccernet.com chronicles 10 Ghanaian players who had the privilege of winning silverware with their respective clubs.

KWADWO ASAMOAH (Juventus, Italy)

Black Stars versatile midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah secured his fifth straight Scudetti after Juventus were crowned 2016/17 Italian Serie A league champions to add to their third consecutive Coppa Italia titles they won some few weeks ago.

Asamoah will however, be looking to add the European Champions League title to his trophy cabinet on June 3rd when they square off against Spanish giants Real Madrid at Cardiff later this month.

The 28-year-old lost his place in the team to Brazilian left full back Alex Sandro but he managed to rack up 17 appearances in all competitions and failed to register a goal.

JOHN BOYE (Sivasspor, Turkey)

The 30-year-old defender played an integral part in helping Sivasspor win promotion to the Turkish top division by scoring three goals in twenty-five appearances.

Sivasspor won the league with 62 points after winning 17 games, 11 draws and 6 losses.

Boye played the entire season without being red carded.

SAMUEL TETTEH (Red Bull Salzaburg, Austria)

The nimble footed wing-wizard won his first title with Red Bull Salzburg despite not featuring in the second half of the league due to injury.

Tetteh, 20, was recalled back from his loan spell at the club's feeder side FC Liefering in the European winter transfer window after bagging in 10 goals in 20 games in the Bundesliga II.

Nevertheless, he failed to rack up any appearance for the side due to injury.

SAMUEL LARYEA MENSAH (Ostersunds FK, Sweden)

After not too impressive spell with Orebro, who he joined in 2014, Mensah, who is popularly known in the Swedish league as Mensiro rejoined Ostersunds for a second stint and helped the side win the Swedish Cup by thumping Norkorping 4-1, a game in which he opened the scoring.

The 28-year-old has garnered 12 appearances for Ostersunds in the ongoing Swedish Allsvenskan league.

FRANK ACHEAMPONG (Anderlecht, Belgium)

Anderlecht clinched the Belgian PRO League title in the just concluded season with Frank Acheampong playing a major part in their success story.

It was Acheampong’s second Belgian league title with the Royal Blues after his first in the 2013/2014 season.

The speedy winger scored 2 goals in 28 appearances for the side.

It has been reported that English Premier League club Bournemouth and Watford are jostling for his signature.

EMMANUEL ADJEI SOWAH (Anderlecht, Belgium)

The former Dreams FC defender played 6 games for the league giants in their run-ins to the title but failed to register his name on the score sheet.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a prime target for Germany Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

DENNIS APPIAH (Anderlecht, Belgium)

Just like Emmanuel Sowah, Dennis Appiah enjoyed a memorable first full season with the Royal Blues by claiming the league title after joining the side from French outfit Caen in the summer.

He made 16 appearances for the side but with no goal to his credit.

EBENEZER OFORI (VfL Stuttgart, Germany)

Ebenezer Ofori secured his first career silverware as he helped VfL Stuttgart clinch the Germany Bundesliga II to gain promotion to the top-flight league at the first time of asking after they were relegated to the second-tier league last season.

The 21-year-old made nine appearances after joining the club in February on his return from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

HANS NUNOO SARPEI (VfL Stuttgart)

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder missed majority of the campaign on the treatment table after going under the knife last late year.

However, he did enough for coach Hannes Wolf’s side to warrant a medal.

Sarpei is expected to regain full fitness ahead of next season.

RAHIM AYEW (FC EUROPA, Gibraltar)

Rahim Ayew helped FC Europa win the league to end Lincoln Red Imps' 14-year stranglehold on the Gibraltar league title.

Ayew played 24 matches and scored two goals with seven assists.

By winning the league, FC Europa have qualified for their first UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

