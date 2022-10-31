2010 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan credits teammates for his impressive tournament 

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has credited his teammates for his outstanding performance in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The striker was Ghana's best player, scoring three goals as they became only the third African country to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

“My teammates trusted me. When you are in a team where your teammates trust you, it makes things easier,” he said on Soccer Chat on GHOne TV.

“They know you have the pace so they don’t even look when they are giving you a pass. They just try to put the ball behind the opponent’s defence and they know you can get it.”

“Although Kwadwo Asamoah was playing behind me, the communication was there. He was like a number 10 so he knew every movement I was making.

“There were others too. Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah. All of them knew my movements so when passing the ball to me they did not need to look.”

Black Stars are preparing for their fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar, where they will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.