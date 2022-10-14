2014 World Cup: Fatau Dauda explains why he celebrated after saving Ronaldo's point-blank header 

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has explained why he rejoiced after saving Cristiano Ronaldo's point-blank header in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Dauda relived moments from the group game, which ended 2-1 in favour of Portugal, as both teams were eliminated from the tournament's group stage.

Prior to Ronaldo's 80th-minute winner at Mane Garrincha Stadium, the former Enyimba and Orlando Pirates shot-stopper made some excellent saves to keep the Manchester United star from scoring in the first few minutes.

Dauda brilliantly stopped Ronaldo from opening the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and seven minutes later, he produced a sensational save to deny the 37-year-old's header from going into the back of the net as the Black Stars chased their first victory in Brazil in the fixture.

The goalkeeper celebrated by beating his chest in the 19th minute, and he was cheered on by supporters in the stadium.

“The reason why I celebrated Ronaldo’s save was before the game, we did some workouts with our goalkeepers’ trainer. We trained on how Portugal play their set pieces because Ronaldo is good at set pieces. We trained on how to save crosses. It was like you learning to write an exam and what you learned, you see the thing happening,” Dauda told 3Sports.

Dauda is now retired and pursuing a career as a coach. He recently joined the well-known Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo.