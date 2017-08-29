2016-17 GHPL WK 25 BEST XI: Amankonah wins day for Chelsea, Nteng shows class against Liberty

Kingsley Nteng showed class in Dwarfs' 3-1 win over Liberty Professionals in Cape Coast to breath life into the relegation battle of the Cape Coast side while Stephen Amankonah' masterclass goal earned Berekum Chelsea all three points.

Joseph Jackson was the man who stood between WAFA and humiliation at Tema despite conceding a goal.

Hearts of Oak's Frank Nuttal becomes the coach of the week for guiding his club to be the only side with an away win.

The system for the week is 4:2:1:3 (4:3:3)

Theophilus Jackson (GK) - WAFA: Jackson rose to the occasion and guided his side to avoid a humiliation at Tema. He made over five top saves and guided his back four well. Despite conceding a goal, Jackson was the best player of the visiting side.

Fatawu Mohammed - Hearts: Fatawu was his usual best when the Phobians picked the only away win of the season. He was smart on the flanks with great overlapping speed. His crosses were on point and he defended well.

Moro Ibrahim - Bolga All Stars: Bolga All Stars lost by 2-1 to Kotoko in Kumasi but Moro sold a good game. He scored the only goal for the visitors and was great on the day. He played with confidence and his crosses were apt.

Kingsley Nteng - Dwarfs: The Ebusua Dwarfs center back was the man to beat as Liberty fought to reduce the tally in Cape Coast. He pulled the breaks on the Liberty attack and was great with his long passes. He was great with aerial balls as well as landing on-point slide tackles. He scored the opening goal for the home side.

Wahab Adams - Aduana Stars: Aduana Stars won by a lone goal over Inter Allies but for Wahab Adams, the visitors could have equalised. He was super in defending the goal. Allies came calling on son occasions but Adams' aggression and agility in defence ensured the game ended in favour of the home side.

Gideon Waja - WAFA: Another player who showed class despite his side's loss is Waja. Tema Youth were a great side but Waja did not disappoint as he led his side in that 1-0 defeat.

Elvis Opoku - Aduana Stars: Elvis did not emerge the NASCO Man of the Match for nothing. He was the real definition of a holding midfielder. He provided a good shield for the back four as well as showing great ball distribution.

David Abagna - Wa All Stars: Many felt Abagna deserved to be named the NASCO Man of the match following his powerful performance. He scored a marvelous goal and also played well. He forced applauds from the stands with his intelligent display.

Kwame Kizito - Hearts: He scored the winning goal for the Phobians in what was a difficult game against city rivals Olympics. He was the chief tormentor of the Olympics defence.

Asare De Vries - Wa All Stars: Medeama were lashed by 3-0 because De Vries was his usual self. He scored, provided an assist and won the NASCO player of the match. He was simply unstoppable for Medeama as they were handed the humiliating defeat.

Stephen Amankonah - Berekum Chelsea: Amankonah did not only score the only goal of the game but also played well. He emerged the NASCO Man of the match following his superb performance.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

