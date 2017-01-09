2016 FIFA Best Player: How they voted

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the 2016 FIFA Best Player in the inaugural edition of the award after the world football governing body detached the award from the French Football Magazine.

The two awards combined was the Ballon d'Or but the two have been separated following FIFA's decision to organise their own event.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star beat off competition from Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Frenchman Antoine Griezman.

Ghana captain Asamoah Ghana voted for the eventual winner before making Lionel Messi and Neymar his second and third choices respectively.

The votes casted by the various captains and coaches of all national teams affiliated to FIFA as well as some fans and journalists across the globe have been published by the governing body as they continue to preach transparency in all their dealings.

