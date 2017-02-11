2016/17 Ghana Premier League: The clubs, the venues and the managers
The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League kicks off tomorrow at eight match venues to quench the long standing thirst of Ghanaians for local football.
Three clubs were relegated after last season, Techiman City FC, Sekondi Hasaacas and New Edubiase United with Dreams FC suffering demotion on technical reasons.
The newly promoted sides are Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks and Bolga All Stars.
In a swift reminder, GHANAsoccernet.com keeps you updated with the list of clubs that are participating in the league this season, their home venues and the names of their managers.
Wa All Stars
Coach: Enos Adepa
Home Venue: Malik Jabir Stadium – WA
Asante Kotoko
Coach: Zdravko Lugarusic (Croatia)
Home Venue: Baba Yara Stadium – Kumasi
Hearts of Oak
Henri Wellington (Acting Head Coach)
Home Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
AshantiGold SC
Coach: Bashiru Hayford
Home Venue: Len Clay Stadium – Obuasi
Liberty Professionals
Coach: Sellas Tetteh
Home Venue: Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park – Dansoman
Medeama SC
Coach: Evans Adotey
Home Venue: Tarkwa T&A Park – Tarkwa
West Africa Football Academy (WAFA)
Coach: Klaus Rasmussen (Denmark)
Home Venue: Red Bull Soccer Arena – Sogakope
Aduana Stars FC
Coach: Yusif Abubakar
Home Venue: Nana Agyemang Badu II Park – Dormaa
Bechem United
Coach: Vincenzo Alberto Annese (Italy)
Home Venue: Fosu Gyeabour Park – Bechem
Ebusua Dwarfs
Coach: Ricardo Da Rocha (Brazil)
Home Venue: Cape Coast Stadium – Cape Coast
Bolga All Stars FC
Coach: Nurudeen Ahmed
Home Venue: Tamale Utrecht Academy Park – Tamale
Berekum Chelsea
Coach: Randolph Armah
Home Venue: Golden City Park – Berekum
Tema Youth FC
Coach: Edward Nii Dodoo
Home Venue: Tema Stadium
Elmina Sharks
Coach: Kobina Amisah
Home Venue: Ndoum Stadium – Elmina
Great Olympics
Coach: Godwin Atram
Home Venue: Accra Sports Stadium – Accra
Inter Allies FC
Coach: Prince Owusu
Home Venue: El Wak Sports Stadium – Accra
