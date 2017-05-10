2016/17 GHPL WK 14 BEST XI: Magnificent Justice Blay, inspirational Samuel Sarfo and stylish Winful Cobbinah steal headlines

Medeama SC new boy Justice Blay hit a brace in their 3-1 lashing of Elmina Sharks in a game he was eventually voted player of the match while Samuel Sarfo increased his tally to 6 as the highest scoring defender in the GHPL with Hearts' Winful Cobbinah stylishly scoring and providing an assist in their 2-1 defeat of league leaders WAFA.

Olympics coach Tom Strand emerged the manager of the week for masterminding a 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko.

The system for the week is 4:4:1:1

Joseph Addo (GK) – Aduana Stars: Addo kept his 6th clean sheet of the season against Berekum Chelsea. He made two significant saves to deny Chelsea a goal to keep Aduana Stars’ title hopes alive. he was inspirational. Fatawu Mohammed – Hearts: The Hearts of Oak right back was excellent against WAFA. He introduced his experience to halt WAFA speedster Aminu Musah. He supported his attack very well and defended excellently emerging man of the match eventually. Daniel Darkwah – Aduana Stars: Daniel Darkwah exhibited great football skills in their game against Chelsea. He neutralized the swift attacking machinery of Chelsea led by Stephen Sarfo. He crosses, overlapping runs on the flank and masterclass dribbling technique were just superb. Abukari Ibrahim – WAFA: Many have not watched Abukari play before and were surprised with his performance. He did not only score for WAFA, but also kept the WAFA back line in shape especially in the second half. Many thought he was supposed to be named player of the match. He was just the definition of seriousness. Samuel Sarfo – Liberty Professionals: He won the man of the player for spearheading Liberty to win 2-1 against Tema Youth. He scored both goals for Liberty and took his tally to 6 as the highest scoring defender in the Ghana Premier League. Justice Blay – Medeama SC: Blay emerged for the second time in a long time, the man of the match when Medeama SC lashed Elmina Sharks 3-1. He was apt in the midfield, orchestrated his passes very well and won important tackles. He scored twice in the game as well. Prince Baffoe – Inter Allies: The reason for Inter Allies’ 3-0 win over Bolga All Stars is Prince Baffoe. His experience came to bear as he tore the Bolga All Stars defence to give his side all their goals. Even though he was substituted with 15 minutes to end the game, his contribution was hugely remarkable. Isaac Twum – Inter Allies: Twum was his usual self against Bolga All Stars at the Elwak on Sunday. He was sharp in midfield, displayed great passing skills and above all marshalled the Allies midfield with massive intelligence emerging man of the match eventually. Ahmed Toure – Bechem United: Evergreen as he has always been, Ahmed Toure won the game for Bechem United away in Wa as he scored the only goal. He emerged man of the match after displaying great football qualities and leadership. Raphael Mensah – Dwarfs: He scored twice for the Dwarfs and won the man of the match in their 4-1 mauling of AshGold. He was the chief orchestrator of AshGold’s humiliating defeat on Sunday. Winful Cobbinah – Hearts: Probably Hearts have discovered a new Mohammed Polo. His tailor-measured passes are simply incredible. He provided an assist for Hearts opener against WAFA and scored the second himself. He was absolutely incredible.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

