2016/17 GHPL WK 17: Okai Quaye, Majeed Ashmeru steal headlines

A brilliant finish by Majeed Ashmeru for WAFA and Okai Quaye's hat trick are the major highlights for the week 17 games of the Ghana Premier League.

Unknown Olympics goalie Herod Quafio stole the show in Kumasi with his stupendous saves, denying Kotoko the maximum points.

WAFA coach Klaus Rasmussen emerged the manager the week for carving Hearts of Oak's heaviest defeat in Ghana Premier League history at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

System: 4-4-2

1. Herod Quafio (GK) - Olympics: His agility, swiftness and sharpness in the Olympics goal denied Kotoko the opportunity to win. He pulled more than 5 vital saves won the admiration of many who thronged the Baba Yara Stadium.

2. Caleb Amankwah - WAFA: A tough customer he was for Thomas Abbey and Patrick Razak. He kept close on them as the two kept interchanging their positions. He supported the attack in an excellent manner provided the needed support for goals.

3. Ibrahim Abdul Wahab - WAFA: If there is one player who ensured Hearts' attacking machinery from the flanks were rendered impotent, Wahab can't be overlooked. He neutralised all their wingers and moved forward in style.

4. Richard Ocran - AshGold: He scored twice as a center back to get his side all three points. Very strong and intelligent at the back and very aggressive.

5. Musah Nuhu - WAFA: He defended well and together with Ibrahim Bukari, the Hearts forward was rendered pointless. His agility, aggression and accurate passing skills allowed his partner Bukari to move upfront to score WAFA's 5th goal.

6. Theophilus Nyame- AshGold: For the second time in succession, Nyame was voted man of the match. He was intelligent in midfield, coordinating between their defence and attack. He emerged the NASCO player of the match.

7. Joseph Paintsil - Tema Youth: Though they were held at home by Liberty Professional, Paintsil was outstanding in his performance. He was a thorn in the flesh of the Liberty defence and was only unlucky not to have found the back of the net. He emerged the NASCO player of the match.

8. Majeed Ashmeru - WAFA: He was the chief architect of the fall of Hearts. He scored the opener with a 30-yard bullet and led the unslaught of the Phobians. Hearts conceded 5 in the end. He was voted the NASCO man of the match.

9. Alfred Okai Quaye - Olympics: He scored the third hat trick of the season in a game his side pinned title contenders Aduana Stars by 3-2. He eventually won the NASCO player of the match award for his superb show.

10. Ibrahim Giyasu - Bolga All Stars: He did not just win the NASCO player of the match award but really worked for it. He scored his side's only goal to steal a point against Inter Allies.

11. Daniel Lomotey - WAFA: Another architect of the embarrassment of Hearts. He scored twice to complete the 5. He was simply unstoppable for the Hearts defence.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

