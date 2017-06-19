2016/17 GHPL WK 18 BEST XI: Joseph Paintsil, George Owu show class

Tema Youth FC star Joseph Paintsil was on fire at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday against Accra Great Olympics, scoring a hat trick - his first and the league's fourth while veteran George Owu told a story with his beautiful reflexes in inspiring AshGold to a solitary win over Medeama in Tarkwa.

In a 4-4-2 system, Tema Youth coach Edward Nii Odoom emerged the coach of the week for guiding his side to a 4-0 away win over Olympics.

1. George Owu (GK) - AshGold: Owu made 5 great saves including saving a penalty to deny the homes side just a point. He inspired his side to pick all three points and emerged the NASCO player of the match.

2. Caleb Amankwah - WAFA: Papa Arko and Benard Arthur were on top of their gane but the resolute WAFA defenders stood tall. Caleb was exceptional in his game and won a lot of plaudits for his performance.

Jacob Larweh - Tema Youth: He was defensively apt and had a great game. He provided a great wall on the left side of the visiting defence making it impregnable. As the skipper of the side, he inspired his team to the great win.

4. Wahab Adams - Aduana Stars: Sadick Adams could have fetched a win for Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park but for the great display by Wahab Adams stopped him. Wahab eventually emerged the NASCO player of the match.

5. Vincent Atinga - Hearts: Hearts of Oak hit four past lowly ranked Bolga All Stars, thanks to Vincent Atinga for two of the goals. Many wondered why he did not even emerge the NASCO player of the match.

6. Theophilus Ogoe - Tema Youth: Mainly used as a center back, Ogoe was drafted as a holding midfielder in what appeared 5-3-2 formation. He provided and assist for Paintsil to score his first goal and scored himself as well.

7. Joseph Paintsil - Tema Youth: He scored a hat trick in a flamboyant style making it look easier and emerged the NASCO player of the match.

8. David Abagna - Wa All Stars: He scored twice for Wa All Stars and emerged the NASCO player of the match. His antics and dribbling skills in midfield were punchlines for Berekum Chelsea.

9. Abdul-Nasir Hamza - Inter Allies: He scored one of the beautiful goals of the week for his side. The defence of Elmina Sharks had to clue as to how to handle him. He was red-hot.

10. Kwame Kizito - Hearts: Kizito also hit a brace in a game Bolga All Stars had to pay for his side's shameful defeat at Sogakope. His second goal was fabulous.

11. Zakaria Mumuni - Aduana Stars: Despite the game ending goalless, Zakaria Mumuni was a thorn in the flesh of the Kotoko defenders. His speed and powerful drives left Felix Annan with option than to raise his gane to save the Reds.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)