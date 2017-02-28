2016/17 GHPL WK IV BEST XI: Bernard Arthur hits brace, Yakubu Mohammed wins day for Kotoko while Majeed Ashmeru announces comeback

Bernard Arthur stole the headlines on Sunday after hitting a brace to see Liberty win 3-2 over visiting Medeama SC while Yakubu Mohammed maintained his form to score the only goal that gave Kotoko their third win of the season.

Majeed Ashmeru staged an influential comeback from injury to win the man of the match when WAFA were held at the Red Bull Arena by Aduana Stars.

Kotoko trainer Zdravko Lugarusic won the manager of the week for winning at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium for the first time in seven years.

The Best XI of the week will feature in a 4:3:1:2 system.

Felix Annan (GK) – Kotoko: Annan was apt against AshGold. He made three great saves to get his side secure a lone goal victory.

Abeiku Ainooson – Kotoko: Abeiku at the right side of the Kotoko defence was excellent in the game against AshGold. He supported his attack when necessary and was magnificent in defence.

Abdul-Wahab – WAFA: The WAFA left back was one of the brightest spots when they hosted Aduana Stars at the Red Bull Arena. He attacked very well and his crossing was perfect.

Samuel Sarfo – Liberty: Sarfo scored the winner for the Dansoman-based side at a point the game was heading to a 2-2 end. His goal made the difference hence earning a place in the team.

Nicholas Opoku – B. Chelsea: Opoku emerged the player of the game after making two great clearances for the Berekum-based side. He guided them to pick a point from the Bechem Park.

Daniel Kordie – Hearts: Kordie was the engine room for the Hearts side. He guided them to a 2-1 win over Wa All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium and emerged man of the match of the game.

Emmanuel Gyamfi – Kotoko: Gyamfi fetched his second man of the match award in the clash with AshGold yesterday. Again he made his third assist of the season and emerged the player of the match. He provided Yakubu Mohammed with the assist to score the only goal of the game.

Majeed Ashmeru – WAFA: Returning fully from an injury suffered last season, Ashmeru displayed a brilliant performance for WAFA against Aduana Stars. He provided the assist for Nii Lamptey to fetch WAFA’s equalizer and emerged the man of the match.

Bernard Arthur – Liberty: Arthur scored twice for Liberty to beat Medeama at the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park in Dansoman. He also emerged the man of the match in the game.

Yakubu Moahmmed – Kotoko: It was a regional derby and Yakubu was playing against his former side. He scored the previous day but the game was rained off. Yakubu tirelessly fought for the only goal again on Monday to get Kotoko all the points.

Alexander Kouassi – Hearts: Alexandre opened the scoring for the Phobians as they hosted Wa All Stars with a powerful 20-yarder strike. He was a thorn in the flesh of the All Stars defence.

