2016/17 GPL WK II Best XI: Felix Annan, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Simon Zibo maintain form, Hans Kwoffie hits three

AshantiGold’s Hans Kwoffie scored the first hat trick of the season to secure automatic appearance in the team of the week with Asante Kotoko’s Felix Annan and Emmanuel Gyamfi together with Liberty’s Simon Zibo made a second consecutive appearance in the second team Best XI of the Ghana Premier League.

The system for the week is 4:1:3:2 with AshGold head coach Bashiru Hayford emerging as the manager of the week.

Felix Annan – GK (Kotoko) - Annan was at his usual best in the game against Berekum Chelsea. He pulled two brilliant save which could have seen Kotoko losing the game in Berekum. He earned a point for the Reds.

Godfred Saka – (Aduana Stars) – As a veteran in the Ghana Premier League, Saka brought his experience to bear by fetching the only goal for his side against newcomers Elmina Sharks. He had a wonderful game in Elmina.

William Gyamfi – (Liberty) – Virtually unknown in the Ghana Premier League, Gyamfi was wonderful against Inter Allies at the Alhaji sly Tetteh Park. He was the discovery of the game as his incursions were admirable, and his crosses, apt. he defended well too.

Inusah Musah – (Hearts) – The stand-in Hearts captain proved why he was voted best defender last season. He was solid in the defence for the Phobians and made more than five brilliant clearances. His aerial ability was excellent as he picked all the floating balls. He emerged the Man of the Match for his excellent display.

Vincent Atinga – (Hearts) – Many even thought he was to win the Man of the Match award. Atinga was great against Medeama yesterday. His chemistry with Inusah can simply be described as an adhesive. His ball distribution from the back was great and policed Bernard Ofori well in the game.

Simon Zibo – (Liberty) – For the second time, Zibo made it into the team of the week. He emerged the Man of the Match in Dansoman following his impressive show. Perhaps, Liberty will make an European business soon.

Emmanuel Gyamfi – (Kotoko) – Gyamfi is another player who is making a second appearance. He was voted Man of the Match in Berekum for his impressive play. He was a thorn in the flesh of the Chelsea defence.

Gideon Waja - (WAFA) – The WAFA skipper was simple incredible in the game. He opened the scoring for his side against Dwarfs and manned the midfield well with Ashmeru. He emerged Man of the Match eventually.

Hans Kwoffie – (AshGold) – He scored the first hat trick of the season against Olympics and emerged the Man of the Match. He was simply unstoppable in the game.

Komlan Abegniedan – (WAFA) – The Togo player keeps proving why he plays for the Sparrow Hawks. He scored the second goal for WAFA and before getting injured in the 80th, he was the man Dwarfs needed to hold if they had wanted a point at the Red Bull Arena.

Amos Addai – (AshGold) – He was absolutely remarkable against Olympics. He provided all the three assists for Hans Kwoffie to score all the three goals against The Wonder Club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

