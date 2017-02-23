2016/17 GPL WK III BEST XI: Abel Manomey and Seth Appiah hit braces, Noah Martey and Zakariah Mumuni steal show in Dormaa while Paintsil keep shaking Tema

Great Olympics’ striker Abel Manomey and Seth Appiah of Berekum Chelsea hit braces in their matches to earn an automatic berth in the Week III Best XI while Tema Youth sensational winger Joseph Paintsil keeps lightening the Tema Park.

Hearts’ shot stopper Benjamnin Mensah could be the man of the week for the superb saves he pulled to earn his side a point in Cape Coast.

The Manager of the week was handed to Yusif Abubakar for guiding Aduana Stars to register the first massive win of the season with the system for the week being 4:3:3

Benjamin Mensah GK – Hearts: The Hearts shop stopper made some brilliant saves to earn his side a point including stopping two free kicks and demonstrating some good outings. He won the player of the match.

Osei Bonsu – B. Chelsea: Osei Bonsu was at his usual best for The Blues. He was superb in his crosses and guided his defence very well. He emerged the man of the match. He made intelligent tackles and stopped Liberty danger-man Papa Arko on numerous occasions.

Daniel Darkwah – Aduana Stars: Darkwah after last season has proved a special player for Aduana Stars. He is the pivot for Aduana’s tactical switches. He was fantastic at the left back position and guided his side to a 4-0 massacre of Bolga All Stars.

Samed Ibrahim – AshGold: if your hear Tema Youth complaining of not winning against AshGold yesterday, look for Samed Ibrahim. He was the main pillar the newcomers had to break to win the game. He was solid and his tackles, perfect.

Wahab Ahadzi – B. Chelsea: Ahadzi is virtually unknown by many but he proved his mettle against the experienced Liberty attack. He defended very well and his passing was excellent. Many even contended that he was supposed to win the player of the game.

Zakaria Mumuni – Aduana Stars: The former WAFA star was the toast of the fans as he opened the scoring for the home side. The well taken bicycle kick strike won him admiration from all as he also dazzled the poor Bolga All Stars side.

Joseph Paintsil – Tema Youth: The Tema Youth sensational winger was simply amazing in the clash with The Miners. He scored the opener for the home side and won the man of the match. This is his second in three matches.

Yaw Anorl – Bechem United: Kotoko won against the visitors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday but Yaw Anorl proved a thorn-in-the-flesh of the Kotoko midfield. He created all the dangerous moves for Bechem United but Felix Annan responded equally well.

Abel Manomey – Olympics: An intelligent goal scorer Manomey is. He scored twice for Olympics and also played well. He won the player of the game.

Noah Martey – Aduana Stars: Noah looked to have played his best game for Aduana Stars since joining from Bechem United last season. He scored a goal and emerged man of the match. He was simply unstoppable and influenced the results greatly.

Seth Appiah – B. Chelsea: Seth scored twice to earn all three points for the Berekum-based side. He was strong I the air and good on the ball. He was too hot for the Liberty defence to handle.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

