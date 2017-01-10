2017 AFCON: Ghana have lost most finals in the competition's history

Ghana have lost the most finals in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The four-time champions have lost five finals including the 2015 edition against Cote'D'voire on penalties.

The Black Stars also lost to the Ivorian on penalties (11-10) in a repeat of the 1992 finals in Senegal.

They also lost 1-0 to Congo-Kinshasa in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations in Ethiopia as well as the finals of the 1970 edition against host Sudan in Khartoum.

The Ghanaians were at the receiving end again, losing 1-0 to Egypt in the 2010 edition in Angola.

The team will be seeking to be lucky this time around as they seek to win the crown for the first time since 1982.

