Asamoah Gyan will not be a failure if he fails to win AFCON- ex Ghana dedender Sam Johnson

Former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson has jumped to the defence of Asamoah Gyan insisting the Al Ahli striker will not be a failure if he fails to lead the Black Stars to clinch gold at the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

Many have argued that despite his great performances as a striker and his qualities as a leader, Gyan will have a blot in his copybook if he does not lift the continent's flagship event.

But Johnson says it is wrong for anyone to think like that since Gyan has achieved a lot with the Black Stars.

''That will be wrong. Many say Abedi was an excellent player and I agree. But because he could not win the AFCON they say he was a failure. I disagree,'' the former Anderlecht star said.

''Those who say that about Abedi are saying the same thing about Asamoah Gyan and I think it is wrong.

''Gyan has done a lot for Ghana with the Black Stars as a captain and I think he is an achiever.''

Gyan is currently the African player to have scored more goals at the FIFA World Cup finals.

The Shanghai-SIPG owned is currently the country's top scorer with 48 goals in 98 appearances.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

