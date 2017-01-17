2017 AFCON: Togo midfielder Atakora Lalawele wins Man-of-the-Match award in Ivory Coast stalemate

Togo midfielder Atakora Lalawele was voted the Man of the Match after dazzling for the Hawks in their deserving 0-0 draw with the Ivory Coast in the 2017 AFCON Group C clash on Monday.

The Helsingborg IF star bossed the midfield, excelling against established names like Franck Kessie and Jean Seri.

Togo shocked the champions with a well tactical game marshalled by experienced French man Claud Leroy.

The Hawks are second in Group C on points tie with Ivory Coast while DR Congo lead the group after beating Morocco 1-0 through a Junior Kabananga strike.

