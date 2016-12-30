2017 AFCON: Uganda coach Micho trims squad to 26 for Tunisa friendly

Head coach of the Cranes of Uganda Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredejovic has trimmed his 30-man squad to 26 to face Tunisia on January 4 in Tunis.

Watenga Isma, Mukibi Ronald and Derrick Nsibambi have been dropped from the initial squad for the friendly against the former Africa champions.

Young shot stopper Jamal Salim and former Asante Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya however made the squad.

The list will further be reduced to 23 after the game against the Carthage Eagles.

Below is the full list of 26 named by Micho:

Odongkara Robert, Ochan Benjamin, Jamal Salim Magola, Iguma Denis, Nicholas Wadada, Ochaya Joseph and Batambuze Shafiq.

The rest are Murushi Juuko, Isaac Isinde, Waswa Hassan, Timothy Awanyi, Khalid Aucho, Azira Mike, Mawejje Tony, Geoffrey Kizito, Moses Oloya, Mutyaba Muzamil and Walusimbi Godfrey.

Kizito Luwaga, Edrisa Lubega, Shaban Mohammed, Serunkuma Geoffrey, Farouk Miya, Yunus Sentamu, Geoffrey Massa and Denis Onyango made up the list of 26.

