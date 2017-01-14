2017 Africa Cup of Nations birthday boys
Of the 368 players registered for the Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017, 30 of them will celebrate their birthdays in the course of the tournament.
Unfortunately, none will mark this important days on the opening day, 14 January 2017 nor the day of the final, 5 January 2017.
Below are the players we will be singing the famous ‘Happy birthday to you’ song during the tournament;
15 January 2017
Mokhtar Belkhiter (Algeria) - 25 years
Willard Katsande (Zimbabwe) - 31 years
16 January 2017
Chamseddine Dhaouadi (Tunisia) - 27 years
Taha Khnissi (Tunisia) - 25 years
18 January 2017
Francisco Santos (Guinea Bissau) - 25 years
Alaixyis Romao (Togo) - 33 years
19 January 2017
Moussa Sow (Senegal) - 31 years
Marvellous Nakamba (Zimbabwe) - 23 years
21 January 2017
Mulopo Kudimbana (DR Congo) - 30 years
Akoete Eninful (Togo) - 25 years
22 January 2017
Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) - 25 years
23 January 2017
Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) - 20 years
Didier Ovono (Gabon) - 34 years
25 January 2017
Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt) - 26 years
Nabil Dirar (Morocco) - 31 years
Yusuf Mulumbu (DR Congo) - 30 years
26 January 2017
Mustapha Yatabare (Mali) - 29 years
27 January 2017
Agostinho Soares (Guinea Bissau) - 27 years
Hamari Traore (Mali) - 25 years
Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) - 32 years
Laba Foh-Do (Togo) - 25 years
30 January 2017
Omar Gaber (Egypt) - 25 years
31 January
Aldair Balde (Guinea Bissau) - 25 years
1 February 2017
Faouzi Ghoulam (Algeria) - 26 years
Lamine Kone (Côte d’Ivoire) - 28 years
2 February 2017
Geoffrey Kizito (Uganda) - 24 years
Takabva Mawaya (Zimbabwe) - 24 years
3 February 2017
Adama Traore (Côte d’Ivoire) - 27 years
Youssef El Arabi (Morocco) - 30 years
Jordan Ikoko (DR Congo) - 23 years