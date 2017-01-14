2017 Africa Cup of Nations birthday boys

Of the 368 players registered for the Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017, 30 of them will celebrate their birthdays in the course of the tournament.

Unfortunately, none will mark this important days on the opening day, 14 January 2017 nor the day of the final, 5 January 2017.

Below are the players we will be singing the famous ‘Happy birthday to you’ song during the tournament;

15 January 2017

Mokhtar Belkhiter (Algeria) - 25 years

Willard Katsande (Zimbabwe) - 31 years

16 January 2017

Chamseddine Dhaouadi (Tunisia) - 27 years

Taha Khnissi (Tunisia) - 25 years

18 January 2017

Francisco Santos (Guinea Bissau) - 25 years

Alaixyis Romao (Togo) - 33 years

19 January 2017

Moussa Sow (Senegal) - 31 years

Marvellous Nakamba (Zimbabwe) - 23 years

21 January 2017

Mulopo Kudimbana (DR Congo) - 30 years

Akoete Eninful (Togo) - 25 years

22 January 2017

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) - 25 years

23 January 2017

Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) - 20 years

Didier Ovono (Gabon) - 34 years

25 January 2017

Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt) - 26 years

Nabil Dirar (Morocco) - 31 years

Yusuf Mulumbu (DR Congo) - 30 years

26 January 2017

Mustapha Yatabare (Mali) - 29 years

27 January 2017

Agostinho Soares (Guinea Bissau) - 27 years

Hamari Traore (Mali) - 25 years

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) - 32 years

Laba Foh-Do (Togo) - 25 years

30 January 2017

Omar Gaber (Egypt) - 25 years

31 January

Aldair Balde (Guinea Bissau) - 25 years

1 February 2017

Faouzi Ghoulam (Algeria) - 26 years

Lamine Kone (Côte d’Ivoire) - 28 years

2 February 2017

Geoffrey Kizito (Uganda) - 24 years

Takabva Mawaya (Zimbabwe) - 24 years

3 February 2017

Adama Traore (Côte d’Ivoire) - 27 years

Youssef El Arabi (Morocco) - 30 years

Jordan Ikoko (DR Congo) - 23 years

