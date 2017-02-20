2017 Africa Cup of Nations MVP Christian Bassogog joins Chinese side Henan Jianye

Christian Bassogog, best player at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, has moved to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Henan Jianye for what his club, Danish side AaB Aalborg, describe as a “record fee.”

Bassogog, 21, enjoyed a breakout tournament for Cameroon in Gabon, scoring twice on the way to the final as the Indomitable Lions won the competition for the first time since 2002. The winger had only played in Europe since the summer of 2015, when he moved to Denmark from Wilmington Hammerheads in North Carolina.

“Since the first day I've got a great treatment for all people both inside and outside the club, and I really felt welcome in Aalborg,” Bassogog told AaB’s official website.

“Now I've got an offer I cannot refuse, and I look forward to new and exciting experiences in China.”

Henan Jianye narrowly avoided relegation from the CSL in 2016, finishing three points off the drop zone. The new season commences March 3.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)