Bechem United will play MC Alger of Algeria in the preliminary qualifying round of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Hunters will play home for the first leg which will be staged between 10–12 February 2017.

MC Alger will host the FA Cup winners at the Stade Omar Hamadi in Algiers for the second stanza

The winner will face either Akanda FC (Gabon) and Renaissance du Congo (DR Congo) in the first round.

Comments