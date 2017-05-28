2017 CAF U-17 Nations Cup: Madagascan referee to handle finals between Ghana and Mali

Namada el Moussa Nampiaudraza of Madagascar has been appointed as the center referee for today’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals between the Black Starlets of Ghana and the junior eagles of Mali.

Namada El Moussa Nampiaudraza will be assisted by Mahmoud Ahmed Abo El Regal of Egypt and Moussounda Montei of Gabon.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Ghorbal of Algeria is the 4th Referee whiles the match commissioner will be Victor Adolfo Estrella Asceocao de Pinto Oso’rio of Cape Verde.

Ghana will play Mali at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville to determine who wins the ultimate.

Both Ghana and Mali have qualified for the World Cup in India and are joined by Niger and Guinea as Africa’s representatives.

