Ghana will face Mali in the final of the 2017 African U17 Championship on Sunday.

The Les Aiglonnets beat the Guinea 2-0 on penalties on Wednesday to set up the clash with the Black Starlets.

Earlier, the Black Starlets also needed penalties to oust Niger 6-5 after a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Mali won the last edition of the tournament two years ago in Niger.