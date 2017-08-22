2017 MTN FA Cup winner will pocket GH¢ 50, 000 as prize money

The winner of the 2017 MTN FA Cup will pocket GH¢ 50, 000 as cash prize.

If the club decide to participate in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup, they will be given an additional GH¢ 100, 000 to prepare for the competition.

The FA Cup Committee announced on Tuesday that the runners up will receive GH¢ 15,000 and products from sponsors MTN.

Each of the four teams in the semi finals will receive GH¢ 7,000 as participation fee as well as credit to the tune of GH¢ 1,000.

The quartet in this year's competition are Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko.

