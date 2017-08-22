2017 MTN FAC CUP: Wa All Stars take on Hearts as Kotoko battle Medeama in semi finals

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak could meet each other in the finals of the 2017 FA CUP competition after they avoided each other in the semifinal draw held at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra on Tuesday afternoon.

Defending Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars will take on giants Accra Hearts of Oak with Asante Kotoko looking to settle scores with 2015 FA Cup champions Medeama SC.

All the two games will be played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on October 1st and the final will be played at the Tamale Sports Stadium on 29th October.

The winner of the 2017 FA Cup will be given GHC50, 000 and the runners up will receive GHC15, 000.

However, the club that will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederation Cup will be supported with GHC100, 000 for adequate preparation by the FA Cup Committee.

All the teams at the semifinal will receive GHC7, 000 each plus GHC1,000 air time.

MTN mobile money holders will have the opportunity to buy tickets with their mobile money accounts.

