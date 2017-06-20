2017 President’s Cup launch postponed

The Ghana League Clubs Association have rescheduled the launch date for the 2017 President’s Cup.

The launch of the competition was originally scheduled for Today 20th June, but will now take place on Thursday 22nd June, 2017 at the ANFD offices at East Legon Accra,near the A&C mall,at 3pm.

GHALCA has also denied reports that Kotoko have requested to pull out of the cup match slated for Kumasi on July 2nd.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak are expected to clash for the third time this season at the Baba Yara Stadium for the annual President’s Cup match but reports have suggested that the Porcupine Warriors want to be left out of this fixture.

The two sides have met twice already this season with the Phobians having an upperhand beating Kotoko on both occasions. Hearts beat the Porcupine Warriors 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League before thrashing them 3-1 in the Ghana @ 60 game.

In a statement released by GHALCA, both clubs have agreed to play in the game.

“The Ghana League Clubs Association brings to the attention of the media,some important information:

1.Both Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have agreed to participate in 2017 President Cup competition slated for the Baba Yara Stadium on the 2nd of July,2017.

2.The launch of the competition originally scheduled for Tuesday 20th June, will now take place on Thursday 22nd June,2017 at the ANFD offices at East Legon Accra,near the A&C mall,at 3pm. This will be followed by a media interaction in Kumasi on Monday 26th June,2017 at 3pm.”

The President Cup match is played to commemorate Ghana’s republic day celebrations which will have the President in attendance.

