2017 RAMADAN CUP: Ghana defebder Rashid Sumaila donates trophy, medals for competition

Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila has donated a giant trophy and over 30 medals for the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.

Announcing the generous gesture during the launch of the 3rd edition of the competition in Accra on Thursday, tournament coordinator, Tamimu revealed the Al Gharafa defender has also donated over 30 glittering medals for the winner and runner up of the tournament.

Sumaila, who was present at the launch with deputy Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko and PFAG General Secretary, Tony Baffoe, received wide applause from the audience for his exemplary gesture.

The new trophy will be competed for on July 1, 2017 when the 3rd edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup kicks off with sixteen Zongo communities.

Sumaila is noted for undertaking such gestures after donating cash to his former clubs Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs as well as his childhood club in Cape Coast.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

