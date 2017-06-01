2017 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup launched

The 3rd edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been launched at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Thursday June 1, 2017.

The event graced by the presence of many dignitaries from the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, the Special Aide to the Vice President of Ghana as well as Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila.

The launch also held the live draw for the preliminary round of the gala.

The football fiesta, which is named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, brings together various Zongo communities to compete in a one-day football gala as part of activities marking the end of Ramadan every year to promote unity among the youth in the Zongo communities.

It started in 2015 with eight zongo communities, and participating communities increased to twelve in the second edition.

Ashaiman won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 respectively to emerge the only winners of the competition so far.

The competition expanded further as for u more Zongo were added to make the number sixteen for this year's edition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)