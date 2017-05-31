2017 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup to be launched on Thursday 

The 3rd edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup will be launched at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Thursday June 1, 2017 at exactly 10am.

The event will be graced by the presence of the Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development, Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddique who will be the special guest.

The launch will also hold a live draw for the preliminary round.

The football fiesta, which is named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, brings together various Zongo communities to compete in a one-day football gala as part of activities marking the end of Ramadan every year to promote unity among the youth in the Zongo communities.

It started in 2015 with eight zongo communities, and participating communities increased to twelve in the second edition.

Ashaiman won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 respectively to emerge the only winners of the competition so far.

The competition is set to expand further as sixteen zongo communities are scheduled to take part in this year's edition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

