2017 Tertiary Football League (TFL) kicks-off on September 23

The 2017 Tertiary Football League kicks off on Saturday September 23 in Ghana’s two major cities - Accra and Kumasi.

Expectation and enthusiasm have reached a crescendo with 12 tertiary institutions lacing their boots in a 10-week football league.

The historic Premier tertiary football league is expected to be saturated with all the ingredients that make the most loved sports in Ghana thick.

The University of Ghana will host the Southern zone with the likes of Accra Technical University, Marshalls University College, Ghana Institute of Management of Public Administration (GIMPA), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and All Nations University College battling it out for the two qualifying slots available.

The Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi will host the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Christian Service University, University of Education (Kumasi), Ghana Technology University (Kumasi), Garden City University College, Kumasi Technical University and Baptist University College.

The coordinator of the Southern zone Dr Bella Bello Bitigu reiterates his outfit’s commitment to ensure the success of the league.

“The strategies towards the development of sports in this era as we have seen variously cannot be left to the government alone. Private and corporate bodies must come in. The Tertiary Football League initiative by Rite Sports is one of such laudable initiatives and needs the support of all,” the head of the Sports Directorate of the University of Ghana said

The Northern zone coordinator Dr Austin Luguterah further posited: “It’s not the name or location that plays football. It’s about how you assemble your talents to compete. Tertiary institutions in Kumasi are poised with assembled talents to make history with TFL.”

Yaw Sakyi Afari, the Chief Executive of Rite Sports, organizers of the event, has been left elated with the high level of response from major stakeholders.

“Rite Sports has been associated with trendsetting. We focus on elevating and marketing relevant platforms that have been ignored. The world celebrates us for our lead role in the renaissance of basketball interest in Ghana and precisely what we intend to do with the Tertiary Football League.

The Tertiary Football League is expected to redefine the passion of football and set the tone for an enviable talents hunt for the various national teams and football clubs in Ghana.

Follow the action from Saturday 23rd September, 2017 and every other Saturday for the next 10weeks at Paa Joe Stadium, KNUST Campus and the University of Ghana Football Park.

