2017 U-17 AYC: Niger captain Alfari, Camara anticipate balanced final between Ghana and Mali

Published on: 26 May 2017
Eric Ayiah and Gideon Acquah of Ghana celebrates victory during the 2017 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Ghana and Niger at the Port Gentil Stadium, Gabon on 24 May 2017 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Niger U-17 captain Rachid Souley Alfari and his Guinean counterparts, Sekou Camara has predicted an evenly balanced contest between the Black Starlets of Ghana and Le Aiglonnets of Mali in the final of the 2017 Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The encounter which is scheduled to come off at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville would be the first final match between both countries despite three previous meetings that saw each of them winning one game and drawing the other.

Rachid Alfari Souley of Niger challenged by Fiete Quintas Agostinho Dos Santos of Angola during the 2017 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Angola and Niger at the Libreville Stadium in Gabon on 15 May 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

“We have no preference for the future winner of this championship on Sunday,” Alfari told CAFonline.com

“The two teams in the final (Ghana and Mali) are the two best teams that will compete and I think the better team would win; but we have to wait till Sunday to know the winner.”

Sekou Camara of Guinea

Camara, the defensive fulcrum for Guinea, was more apt: “I can only congratulate the two teams for reaching the final; and the best team will win.”

 

