2017 U17 AFCON: Faisal Osman, three others return in strong Starlets line up against Niger

Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a strong line up for the semifinal clash with Niger in the ongoing U17 AFCON in Gabon.

Center back Faisal Osman returns into the starting eleven after starting from the bench in the last group game against Guinea.

Creative midfielder Gabriel Leveh and Bismark Terry as well as Arko Mensah all return into the starting eleven.

Defender Najeeb Yakubu will however miss the game due to accumulation of cards while Sulley Ibrahim also takes a place on the bench.

Ghana is therefore meeting their semifinal opponents with the consistent line up used in their two previous matches, beating Cameroon and Gabon.

Shot stopper Danlad Ibrahim remains in post for Ghana while captain Erich Ayiah and Emmanuel Toku lead the attack.

Below is Ghana’s starting lineup against Niger

Danlad Ibrahim

John Out, Razak Yusif, Faisal Osman, Rashid Alhassan

Bismark Terry, Mohammed Iddriss, Gabriel Leveh, Arko Mensah

Emmanuel Toku, Eric Ayiah

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

