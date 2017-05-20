2017 U17 AFCON: Ghana coach Fabin makes four changes for last group game against Guinea

Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has made four changes in his side to face Guinea in the last group game in the ongoing 2017 U17 Afcon in Gabon.

Gideon Acquah, John Out, Patmos Arhin and Isaac Ansah have been handed starting roles for the clash against the fanciful Guinean side.

Ghana have enjoyed a undefeated run in the tournament so far with an unprecedented goal scoring record, scoring 9 in two matches.

The Starlets have already secured qualification to the World Cup in India following their hundred percent winning record in the group.

A 5-0 score line over host nation Gabon was preceded by a 4-0 win over Cameroon in the opening group game.

Below is the starting eleven for the Black Starlets:

Danlad Ibrahim (GK)

Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Acquah, John Otu, Abdul Razak Yusif, Idriss Mohammed, Ibrahim Sulley, Isaac Ansah, Eric Ayiah ©, Patmos Arhin, Emmanuel Toku.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

