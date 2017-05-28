2017 U17 AFCON: Paa Kwesi Fabin names strong lineup to face Mali in final

Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a strong side to face the Young Eagles of Mali in the finals of the 2017 U17 AFCON.

The tactician maintained the side he used against Niger in the semi final clash without playmaker Sulley Ibrahim.

Gabriel Leveh maintains his starting role in midfield ahead of the skilful Sulley Ibrahim with the ever-improving Mohammed Iddrisu to mann the midfield.

Emmanuel Toku and and Eric Ayiah will lead the attack while Danlad Ibrahim maintains his stay in post for Ghana with Faisal Osman deployed to a holding midfield role.

The Starlets are going into this going on the back of an undefeated run in the tournament, scoring 9 goals without conceding any.

Below is the Ghana starting lineup

Danlad Ibrahim

Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Acquah, John Otu, Abdul Razak Yusif,

Faisal Osman, Gabriel Leveh, Mohammed Iddriss, Rashid Alhassan

Eric Ayiah (C), Emmanuel Toku

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)