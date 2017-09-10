2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Black Stars B captain Isaac Twum- We are ready for the next

Captain Isaac Twum says the Black Stars B will come good for the Group stage of the WAFU Nations Cup after labouring to eliminate Gambia in the knockout round on Saturday.

A 99th minute penalty converted by Vincent Adaeh Antigah handed the hosts victory at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Twum, who was handed the NASCO ‘Man of the Match award’, said they are ready for what is next to come as they progress into the group stages of the competition.

''I have to congratulate my teammates, without them this victory couldn’t have happened. They gave their best and we won,'' the Inter Allies midfielder said.

''The Gambians also had a good game and they were just unfortunate to lose.

''I think WAFU is going to be a good tournament, especially with the support we had at the stadium.

''I encourage all our supporters to come in their numbers to our next games. It is a good platform for us as players to showcase our talent.

''We are working hard and prepared for what is next.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)