2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu explains bad day caused defeat to Nigeria

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu said his boys had a bad day at the office after losing 2-0 to rivals Nigeria in their final 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, Group A match on Monday, September 18 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars were second best on the afternoon and could not replicate the form that saw them account for Guinea and Mali to confirm their semifinal slot.

Nigeria's Super Eagles ran rampant with a pair of second half goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Moses in the 53rd and 56th minutes respectively doing the damage.

“I think the game against Nigeria was a difficult one, but all the same I have to congratulate the boys for what they did even though we lost game, they played through a lot of difficulties,” said Konadu.

“We have to congratulate Nigeria, they took their chances and played very well. It was a day, nothing really worked for us.

“We will go back, rest well and recover for Thursday and the semifinal.”

Ghana will face the second best team in Group B on Thursday, September 21 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first semifinal of the day.

