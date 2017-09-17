2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Cote d'Ivoire chances fade after 0-0 draw with Niger in Group B

Cote d’Ivoire have forgotten how to score after going without a goal for a second game in a row after playing to a 0-0 draw against Niger in a Group B, 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations match at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 17.

Niger had the first scoring chance in the fifth minute when a mistake by the Elephants keeper saw him spill the ball into the path of Victorien Adebayor, but he fired over from just inside the box with an empty at his mercy.

Ten minutes later Victorien Adebayor was gifted another golden chance to score when he broke through on goal, but with just the keeper to beat he fluffed his shot allowing Jean Malcik Ble Zadi to make an easy save.

In the 24th minute Cote d’Ivoire fashioned their first sight on goal when Ousmane Ouattara met a corner-kick, but he headed over the target from two yards out when it looked easier to score.

In the 39th minute Niger suffered a bit of a set-back when Abdoul Boubacar had to leave the field injured and was replaced by Ibrahim Mansour.

Still, despite the disappointment of losing a player to injury, Niger created a great chance a minute later when a good passing move saw Idrissa Halidou meet a low cross from the right, but his 12-yard effort sailed inches over the target.

The half ended 0-0.

The second half started a little slowly with chances on goal at a bare minimum.

The first decent chance came on the hour mark when Victorien Adebayor created some space for himself 22-yards out, but his stinging shot went just wide of the goal.

Cote d’Ivoire saw a lot of the ball, but struggled to create decent openings on goal and had to shoot from range with one such effort coming in the 78th minute courtesy of Idrissa Halidou, but his shot was well-saved by the keeper.

Four minutes later Niger were on the attack with a long range effort from Abdoul Karim Cissoko shaving the wrong side of the post.

Both sides pushed forward in the final ten minutes, but neither could find a winning goal as the game ended goalless.

The result leaves Niger on four points in Group B while Cote d’Ivoire have one point.

Niger (0) 0

Cote d’Ivoire (0) 0

Teams

Niger coach: Francois Zahoui Gagui Victor

Niger: 16. K Daouda, 3. Lebene, 15. Abdoulaye, 18. Dankwae, 17. Souley, 8. M Daouda (9. Hinsa 93’), 23. Boubacar (4. Mansour 39’), 12. Dela, 20. Hainikoye, 11. Victorien, 10. Halidou (13. S Moussa 62’).

Cote d’Ivoire coach: Ibrahima Kamara

Cote d’Ivoire: 1. Ble Zadi, 2. Britto, 4. Ouattara, 13. Konan, 14. Jimoh, 8. Diarra, 3. Gonazo, 10. Diabate, 5. Aka Essis, 9. Bi N’Guessan (11. Guiagon 93’), 15. P N’Guessan (7. Gnangbo 81’).

