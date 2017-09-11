Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Defender Amos Frimpong lauds Black Stars B mentality after last-gasp win over Gambia

Published on: 11 September 2017
Jammeh Adam of Gambia tackled by Amos Frimpong of Ghana during 2017 Ghana WAFU Cup of Nations match between Ghana v Gambia at Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Cape Coast, Ghana on 09 September 2017 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Black Stars B defender Amos Frimpong has praised the team's mental toughness after eliminating Gambia from the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup.

The Asante Kotoko right back lasted the entire duration as Ghana needed a late penalty to oust Gambia 1-0 in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Ghana's performance was far from impressive but Frimpong is taking the positives from their win.

"We needed the win at all cost and we were not ready to give up. Everyone could see that the team was mentally tough to have kept on believing even with just two minutes to end the game,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

"The coach urged us not to give up. He said it is not over and we should keep pressing till the additional time ends. Fortunately for us we got a late penalty to win the game.

"We still have room for improvement, so we are going back to the drawing board to correct our mistakes and come back stronger in our subsequent games."

