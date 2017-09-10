2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Ghana captain Isaac Twum wins Man of the Match award against Gambia

Ghana captain Isaac Twum was named Man of the Match in their 1-0 win over Gambia in the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup opener on Saturday in Cape Coast.

The Inter Allies player bossed the midfield and dictated the pace with his sublime skills and artistry.

Twum was influential for the Black Stars B who snatched victory in injury time.

Defender Vincent Atingah converted an injury time penalty after the ball struck the hand of a Gambian defender inside the box.

