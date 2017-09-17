2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Ghana hero Winful Cobbinah wins Nasco Man of the Match after Mali win

Ghana hero Winful Cobbinah was named Man of the Match in the 1-0 win over Mali on Thursday night at the WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Hearts of Oak man exhibited another majestic performance with a super strike in the 74th minute

Cobbinah picked up a ball on the right side, and caressed it before unleashing a corker from 22 yards.

His solitary strike was enough to bag the points for the Black Stars B who have reached the semi-final of the competition.

Cobbinah becomes the third Ghana player after captain Isaac Twum and Thomas Abbey to win such award in

