2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Guinea star Saydouba Camara pops up on Kotoko radar

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are interested in signing Guinea forward Saydouba Bissiry Camara, according to multiple reports.

Camara, who has impressed for the Syli Nationale at the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup in the West African nation is on the wishlist of the Porcupine Warriors.

Coach Steve Polack is reported to have scouted the hugely talented forward and could swoop for his services.

The Kaloum Stars striker is top on the wishlist of the two-time African champions, it has been claimed.

He's been the star man for the Guinea side with Kotoko reported to be breaking the bank to bring him to Kumasi.

