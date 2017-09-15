2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Maxwell Konadu pats improved Black Stars B in Guinea win

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu was delighted with his side's improved performance in the 2-0 win over Guinea to go top of Group A at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Thursday.

It was an improved performance from last Saturday's beige display in the 1-0 win over Gambia.

Second half goals from Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito put the tournament hosts in the driving seat.

Konadu was impressed with the players stirred up performance.

''The tension, the pressure, the atmosphere was quite different in the first game than this one,'' Konadu at the post-match conference.

''This time around the boys were relaxed and we were able to calm them down enough before the kick off and I think that also contributed to the performance this afternoon.

''Yes the fans came, the pressure was there but it was different. We know we are in the Group stage now- initially I said that playing in the Group stage is different from playing in the knockout stage.''

Hosts Ghana are now on top of the pool and will play Mali, who drew 0-0 with Nigeria afternoon, on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

