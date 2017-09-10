2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Niger stun Burkina Faso 2-1 to reach Group stage

Niger recorded a stunning victory over pre-tournament favourites Burkina Faso to book their place in the group stage in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations.

Having denied Ghana qualification to 2018 African Nations Championship, Burkina Faso were highly fancied to replicate their heroics in the competition but instead have been bundled out in the first round by a determined Niger side.

Soumana Boubacar opened the scoring for Niger in the 33rdwith a beautiful finish but Dah Sansan grabbed the equaliser with a fine effort on 59 minutes.

Sansan's goal lasted for 12 minutes as Garba Idrissa restored the lead which also ended up being the winning goal for the Nigeriens.

