2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Nigeria coach Salisu Yusuf charges players to go all guns blazing against Ghana

Nigeria coach Salisu Yusuf demands absolute seriousness from his charges ahead of their all-important match with Ghana.

The two West African giants will square off in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations Group 1 match in Cape Coast on Monday.

The home-based Super Eagles drew their first two Group 1 games and they need to defeat Ghana in order to advance to the semi-finals.

“It is a must-win game; we are certainly aware of that," Yusuf said.

"Definitely, we will look at making a few changes because this is one match we must show character and efficiency at the rear, and middle and the fore.

Yusuf stressed the importance of the match which be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

"Not only must we avoid defeat; we must win to make progress in the championship," the tactician continued.

"That demands absolute seriousness and diligence and only the best legs will do.”

Ghana's home-based Black Stars are currently sitting at the top of Group 1 standings with six points, while Nigeria are placed second with two points.

