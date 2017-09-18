2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Nigeria desperate for win against rivals Ghana to secure semi-final berth today

Nigeria are in desperate need to beat Ghana to secure a semi-final berth at the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup in the West African nation.

The home-based Super Eagles need nothing short of victory against the sworn West African rivals in Cape Coast on Monday night to secure passage to the last four.

Coach Salisu Yusuf ‘s men played a goalless draw with Guinea in their second group game in the competition.

Nigeria has two points from two matches and are yet to score a goal while both Mali and Guinea have a point each.

Ghana leads the group with six points and has already qualified for the semis.

