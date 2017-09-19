2017 WAFU Nations Cup: No winning bonus for Nigeria; to share tourney prize money

Nigeria are not entitled to any bonuses from the Football Federation at the on-going WAFU Cup in Ghana and would instead share whatever prize money they win at the sub-regional tournament.

''There is no bonus for the team at the WAFU Cup, but they will share whatever prize money they win at the competition,'' a top source informed only SCORENigeria.

''And you know that the prize money for the champions is $100,000.''

The Eagles are already through to the semi-final of the competition after they beat hosts Ghana last night to finish runners-up in Group A.

So, if Nigeria were crowned WAFU Cup champions on Sunday in Cape Coast, the team of 18 players and seven officials will share this cash.

This is also prize money for the runners-up as well as the third-placed team.

This will not be the first time that the NFF have gone ahead with such an arrangement as it would be recalled that an U19 team led by coach Manu Garba to a Suwon International Tournament in Korea were not paid any bonuses, but instead shared the appearance fee of about $10,000 from the organisers.

