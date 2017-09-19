2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Senegal coach Moustapha Seck vows to qualify at Cote d'Ivoire's expense

Senegal coach Moustapha Seck has promised to employ tact and wit to overcome Cote d'Ivoire on Tuesday, September 19 in their final Group B match in order to progress in the competition.

The Teranga Lions need a win against bottom side, the Elephants, at the Cape Coast Stadium to confirm their semifinal ticket.

“The last game is very important and if you want to play in the semifinal you have to win,” a confident Seck said after his team's training session on Monday.

“We will play our game. We are not afraid of Cote d'Ivoire. If you want to play in the semis then you don't have to be intimidated by your opponents.

“We have a very good team and good players.

“Our strength is to play possession football and we will try to win.”

Seck also explained what accounted for the slew of goals they scored in their 4-0 drubbing of Benin on Sunday, September 17 in their second Group B game.

“Against Benin we tried to win and if you don't have a good defence, your opponent can score you,” added the Teranga Lions coach.

“A good team should be able to defend well and then have the strikers to score the goals.”

