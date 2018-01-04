2018 CAF Champions League: Aduana Stars coach targets Group stage

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has set 2018 CAF Champions League Group stage as the club's prime target for the upcoming season as they continue with preparations.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions will for the second time in the club's history represent the country in the continental showpiece which kick starts in February, 2018.

2012 was the last time a Ghanaian club made it to the group of Africa's flagship club competition which makes football fans expect the Fire Boys to break the six year jinx this time around.

"I normally hide my personal target for a season but for this one I definitely make it clear that our main target for the upcoming season is the CAF Champions League," he told Light FM in Kumasi.

"We have to be able to reach the group stage since it has been very long a club from Ghana achieved such a remarkable feat. With this, all Ghanaians are expecting us to get there."

The two times Ghana Premier League winners will face Libyan champions Al Tahaddy SC in the preliminary round of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The first leg is set for 9 - 11 February and second leg 16 - 18 same month.

He added: "This is because we are participating in the name of Ghana and that is our prime target for new season.

''We have to make sure we eliminate our Libyan opponents to advance from the prelims."

By Nuhu Adams

