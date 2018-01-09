2018 CAF Champions League: Aduana Stars to play Libyan side Tahadi FC in Egypt

Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars will commence their CAF Champions League journey by playing their Libyan opponents Al Tahadi FC in Egypt next month.

This has become necessary because of the current political situation in Libya which has forced their game outside their territories for over half a decade now.

The spokesperson of Aduana Stars Dennis Yaw Asamoah has confirmed that the Ogya Boys have received an official communication from the CAF confirming Egypt as the venue for the game.

Aduana Stars is billed to play in this year’s CAF Champions league after emerging winners of the Ghana Premier League 2016/17 away to Libyan side Tahadi Fc.

“CAF has officially communicated to us to play our Libyan opponents in Egypt next month due to the political unrest in Libya,” Dennis Confirmed to GHANAsoccernet.com

Aduana Stars are currently playing in the G8 Pre-Season Tournament to prepare for the upcoming season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

