2018 CAF Confed Cup: Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar upbeat ahead of Fosa Juniors clash

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar is confident of guiding his side to overcome Fosa Juniors in the CAF Confederation Cup eliminator despite not having any knowledge about their opponents.

The Ghana Premier League champions will engage Malagasy FA winners Fosa Juniors in the first leg of the CAF's second-tier club competition at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Sunday.

The clash will be the first meeting between the two sides in the tournament and the Fire Boys' coach Yusif Abubakar has admitted that they are in the dark about the tactics of their opponents, but says they have prepared well enough to pick the sole ticket at the expense of Coach Bob Kootwijk's outfit.

“We don’t know much about the Fosa Juniors but we have learnt our lesson from the CAF Champions League and we are going to take our chances."

“It will not just be sad but a huge embarrassment that we would allow a team from an unknown football nation to take us out of the competition."

“We are not being complacent, but certainly we are wiser now and we have learnt how costly not taking the chances we create can be. We are not letting down our guards on Sunday."

“Gradually, the team is picking up more steadily and showing more toughness and character, that is how we want to be identified this season,” he added.

