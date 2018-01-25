Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Senegalese referee Falou Kane to handle Asante Kotoko-CARA clash in Kumasi next month

Published on: 25 January 2018
Senegalese referees to handle Kotoko-CARA clash next month.

Senegalese referees headed by Falou Galasse Kane will handle Asante Kotoko's CAF Confederation Cup preliminary qualifying round first leg against CARA next month in Kumasi.

He will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye and Amadou Ngom on the lines.

The fourth official is Issa SY with the Match Commissioner  Alhaji Babagana Kali coming Nigeria.

The match will be played on the weekend of 9-11 February.

