2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Senegalese referee Falou Kane to handle Asante Kotoko-CARA clash in Kumasi next month

Senegalese referees headed by Falou Galasse Kane will handle Asante Kotoko's CAF Confederation Cup preliminary qualifying round first leg against CARA next month in Kumasi.

He will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye and Amadou Ngom on the lines.

The fourth official is Issa SY with the Match Commissioner Alhaji Babagana Kali coming Nigeria.

The match will be played on the weekend of 9-11 February.

