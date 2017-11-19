2018 FIFA U20 WC Qualifier: Match Report-Kenya 1-5 Ghana: Priscilla Adubea leads Black Princesses romp against Kenya

The Black Princesses of Ghana have booked a place in the last round of the 2018 FIFA U20 World Cup qualifiers following their 5-1 victory over the Harambee Starlets of Kenya at the Nairobi City Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Olivia Anokye opened the scoring for Ghana in the first minute of the game with a superb strike.

A brace from Ampem Darkoaa goal poacher Priscilla Aduabea ended the first half in a comfortable 3-0 victory in favour of coach Yusif Basigi's side.

The Black Princesses continued from where they left off to register another two goals before the Kenyans grabbed a consolation goal in the 80th minute of the game.

Ghana booked their place to the last round of the qualifiers on a 10-1 aggregate after whipping the Kenya U20 5-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium two weeks ago.

Ghana will be making their sixth successive FIFA World Cup appearances should they beat Cameroon in the last round of qualifiers.