Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

2018 FIFA U20 WC Qualifier: Match Report-Kenya 1-5 Ghana: Priscilla Adubea leads Black Princesses romp against Kenya

Published on: 19 November 2017
Black Princesses

The Black Princesses of Ghana have booked a place in the last round of the 2018 FIFA U20 World Cup qualifiers following their 5-1 victory over the Harambee Starlets of Kenya at the Nairobi City Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Olivia Anokye opened the scoring for Ghana in the first minute of the game with a superb strike.

A brace from Ampem Darkoaa goal poacher Priscilla Aduabea ended the first half in a comfortable 3-0 victory in favour of coach Yusif Basigi's side.

The Black Princesses continued from where they left off to register another two goals before the Kenyans grabbed a consolation goal in the 80th minute of the game.

Ghana booked their place to the last round of the qualifiers on a 10-1 aggregate after whipping the Kenya U20 5-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium two weeks ago.

Ghana will be making their sixth successive FIFA World Cup appearances should they beat Cameroon in the last round of qualifiers.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations